Bangladesh: Scores drown in Cox's Bazar sea beach in first six months of 2025

Dhaka, Aug 3 Several people, mostly holidaymakers, have drowned while bathing at Bangladesh's tourist destination Cox's Bazar sea beach in the first six months of 2025.

At least 62 people have drowned in Cox's Bazar from January to June 2025, including 12 at various popular sea beach points, according to the latest data provided by the Centre for Injury Prevention and Research, Bangladesh (CIPRB), Xinhua News Agency reported.

CIPRB officials emphasised the need for better supervision and stronger safety measures at public sea beaches in Cox's Bazar, which witnesses a massive increase in visitors during special holidays in Bangladesh.

They advised holidaymakers in Cox's Bazar to remain cautious while bathing during the monsoon season when risks rise significantly. Cox's Bazar, the tourism capital of Bangladesh, is located alongside the beach of the Bay of Bengal, beside the Indian Ocean.

Earlier on July 16, a schoolboy drowned while bathing in the sea at Cox's Bazar's Shaibal Point. The deceased was identified as Raiyan Nur Abu Samim, an eighth-class student, from the city's Boidyaghona area. He was studying at Cox's Bazar Government Boys' High School, Bangladesh-based The Business Standard reported.

Beach lifeguard Osman Gani has confirmed the incident. He said, "A group of 7-8 students went for a bath at Shaibal Point around 11 a.m. after playing football on the school grounds. There are no lifeguards deployed at that section of the beach."

According to Gani, Raiyan swallowed a lot of water and lost consciousness after being swept under by powerful waves. He further stated, "He was rescued in a critical state by fish collectors and personnel from the air force. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead."

Earlier on July 8, three students were swept away by waves. The bodies of two students were recovered. However, the body of the third victim, Aritra Hasan, remains missing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor