Bangladesh seeks ICC intervention, after Mustafizur Rahman's removed from IPL

Dhaka (Bangladesh), January 4 : Bangladesh has condemned the decision to exclude Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL on Saturday.

"By bowing to extremist communal groups, the Indian cricket board has directed the Kolkata Knight Riders to exclude Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the team. I strongly condemn and protest this decision", Asif Nazrul, Adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, wrote on Facebook.

Nazrul further said that the interim government has advised the cricket board to seek ICC intervention in the matter. However, it is important to note that while the Indian Cricket board is an important constituent of the ICC the IPL is a domestic tournament and the ICC has no jurisdiction on its governance.

"As the adviser in charge of the Ministry of Sports, I have instructed the Bangladesh Cricket Board to formally write to the ICC explaining the entire matter. The Board should clearly state that if a Bangladeshi cricketer, despite being under contract, cannot play in India, then Bangladesh cannot consider it safe for the entire national cricket team to travel there to participate in the World Cup", he said.

The interim government has also moved to ban the broadcast of IPL games in the country.

"I have also directed the Board to request that Bangladesh's World Cup matches be held in Sri Lanka instead. Additionally, I have requested the Adviser for Information and Broadcasting to ensure that the broadcast of IPL matches in Bangladesh is suspended. Under no circumstances will we tolerate the humiliation of Bangladesh, Bangladeshi cricket, or Bangladeshi cricketers. The days of subservience are over", the Adviser said.

The message from Bangladesh follows the BCCI's diktat to IPL franchise KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman from its roster following protests over his inclusion after Hindu minorities were targeted in Bangladesh.

