Bangladesh set to celebrate Kheturi festival

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 20 : Bangladesh is set to celebrate Kheturi Festival, the biggest Vaishnava Reunion, on the death anniversary of renowned Vaishnav Saint Narottama Das Thakur.

The saint, known for his devotional verses on Radha and Krishna is considered as an incarnation of devotion and love of Lord Chaitanya Mahaprabhu.

Hundreds of thousand devotees have started to arrive in northern Rajshahi district, 247 kilometres from the capital Dhaka, to participate in a three-day festival that has been celebrated for the last 400 years, and which begins from Monday.

"We expect around 5,00,000 devotees to gather from all over Bangladesh this time," said Shyamapad Sanal, Secretary to Gaurangdev Trust, the organiser of the festival.

"This is the best example of religious harmony as the local people, Hindu and Muslim families, have been providing their houses to stay the devotees. This is the long tradition of our region," he toldover the phone. "Despite all these, Police have taken extra measures after meeting with us," he said.

Sanal has also urged foreigners to contact them for help if needed. He said that some foreigners from countries including Australia, New Zealand and India had participated in the festival in the past. "But it is beyond our knowledge whether any foreigners are participating this time," he said.

Pandal has been constructed over a large area including farmland on the occasion of the festival.

"An area of about five square kilometres has been prepared for the festival where kirtan will be held 24 hours," Tanjimul Haq, a local reporter from Rajshahi, told ANI.

"The event will begin on Monday evening with auspicious adjournment. Charabe Naam Sankirtan will be held for eight hours from Arunodaya on Tuesday. On Wednesday there will be Bhog Mahotsav, Dadhimangal and Mahant Bidayam. A village fair is also held on the occasion of this event," he said.

According to a report in the Daily Star, the son of King Krishnananda Dutta and Narayani Devi of the then Goura Pargana in Rajsahi, renounced his royal claims at a very young age to immerse himself in spiritual leanings in Vrindavan.

Narottam was the initiator of the Kheturi Festival celebrating 'Goura Purnima,' the birth of Sri Krishna Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Legend has it that some 50 years after the death of Mahaprabhu, many devotees had a vision of him, the publication noted.

