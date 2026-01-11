Bangladesh: Shariatpur bomb explosion death toll rises to 2

Shariatpur [Bangladesh], January 11 : The death toll in the bomb explosion in Zajira upazila of Shariatpur increased to two after Md Nabin Hossain, 22, died while receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), The Daily Star reported.

Another person injured in the blast, Arman Nayan Molla, 25, is still in critical condition.

According to The Daily Star, the explosion occurred early Thursday inside a tin-shed house in Beparikandi village under Bilashpur Union. The blast destroyed the structure and blew off its roof. Police later recovered materials used for making bombs from the site, the report said.

Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH police camp, confirmed that Nabin died around 4:30 pm while doctors were assessing the injured and the extent of the damage. Nabin, who worked as a mechanic, suffered serious injuries to his face and hands. His body has been kept at the hospital morgue.

In a related development, police recovered the mutilated body of Sohan Bepari, 32, from a crop field about half a kilometre from the blast location. Authorities are probing how the body was found there.

As the investigation continues, Saleh Ahmed, Officer-in-Charge of Zajira Police Station, said, "Primarily, we believe the explosion occurred while bombs were being made." He added that police are examining the circumstances that led to the deaths and injuries, The Daily Star reported.

The report said the incident came days after clashes on January 4 at Budhairhat Bazar, where rival groups allegedly detonated more than 100 cocktail bombs during a dispute over local dominance. Police later recovered four buckets of abandoned bombs in a subsequent operation.

Locals told The Daily Star that the tin-shed house where Thursday's blast took place had been constructed about two months ago by Sagar Bepari.

After visiting the area, Additional Superintendent of Police Tarvir Hossain said bloodstains were found on the road, and evidence indicated that cocktail bombs were being prepared amid an ongoing rivalry between supporters of Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Kuddus Bepari and rival leader Jalil Madbar.

Police sources also said clashes between the two groups have occurred repeatedly, with both sides allegedly resorting to bomb attacks.

The report further said that earlier explosions in Bilashpur on April 5 and November 2 last year led to cases under the Explosives Act against both leaders and their supporters. While Kuddus Bepari was later granted bail, Jalil Madbar remains in jail.

Locals said Sohan Bepari was a supporter of Kuddus Bepari, and that supporters of Kuddus, led by Mannan Bepari, and followers of Jalil, led by Nasir Bepari, are competing for dominance in the locality.

The developments come ahead of Bangladesh's next national election, scheduled for February 12, which is being seen as a key political moment following the student-led movement that prompted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to step down in August 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor