Bangladesh: Supreme Court puts stay order on bail of 61 'pro-Awami League' lawyers

Dhaka, May 19 The Supreme Court of Bangladesh on Monday stayed the bail granted to 61 lawyers who have been labelled as 'pro-Awami League' by the High Court in a case filed over alleged assault and attempted murder of fellow lawyers during the 2024 July uprising. The Appellate Division bench headed by Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury passed the judgment after hearing the matter, local media reported.

Last month, a Dhaka court rejected the bail pleas of 83 'pro-Awami League' lawyers and sent them to jail on the allegation of committing violence during last year's July uprising. Later, 61 out of the 83 lawyers were granted bail by the High Court considering that there were no specific allegations against the lawyers.

However, following a state petition challenging the bail order, the chamber judge of the Appellate Division on April 29 stayed the bail until May 5. The matter was thereafter referred to the regular bench of the Appellate Division for hearing, which on Monday suspended the bail order of the lawyers.

The Awami League party, led by former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, had severely condemned the Dhaka court order of denying bail and imprisoning the 80 lawyers who had surrendered.

The party stated that these lawyers, who had stood up for the rights of the oppressed and victimised Bangladeshi people, have been targetted as they could have exposed the "fraudulent nature" of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

"The fascist Yunus government has not only appointed its obedient allies as judges but has also continued its blatant interference in the judiciary. Using force, it has unlawfully removed high court judges. When people are victims of injustice or lose their rights, they seek justice by turning to the courts. Yet, the Yunus regime continues to abuse the judiciary, issuing one unlawful order after another, creating a horrific precedent in our history," read a statement issued by the Awami League.

The Awami League condemned the interim government and further said that the Yunus-led interim government has used the courts to “harass lawyers (including senior and female legal professionals) with fabricated cases.”

“We demand the immediate withdrawal of all politically motivated, false, and harassing cases against these lawyers and others. We also demand the unconditional release of all political prisoners,” the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor