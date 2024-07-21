Bangladesh Supreme Court slashes controversial job quota after deadly protests: Reports

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 21 : Following protests that resulted into the deaths of over 100 fatalities over contentious civil service hiring rules, Bangladesh Supreme Court ruled to slash the quota reserved for relatives of war veterans' from 30 per cent to 5 per cent while allowing 93 per cent to be allocated based on merit and the remaining 2 per cent will be earmarked for members of ethnic minorities, transgender individuals, and the disabled, Al Jazeera reported, citing, local reports.

The unrest was sparked by students who have long demanded an overhaul of the quota system, which originally reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for descendants of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's war of independence in 1971. Critics argued that this system favoured allies of the ruling Awami League party, which spearheaded the liberation movement against Pakistan.

In response to the escalating protests, the Supreme Court ruled to slash the quota reserved for veterans' descendants from 30 per cent to 5 per cent. The majority of government jobs, 93 per cent, will now be allocated based on merit, while the remaining 2 per cent will be earmarked for members of ethnic minorities, transgender individuals, and the disabled.

The verdict, delivered on Sunday, comes after weeks of demonstrations led predominantly by students. Tensions reached a peak when clashes erupted between protesters and groups allegedly linked to the Awami League, resulting in accusations of excessive force by the police against demonstrators, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government had previously attempted to abolish the quota system in 2018, but the High Court reinstated it last month, reigniting public outrage and prompting renewed protests.

Throughout the unrest, the government imposed stringent measures, including a curfew, the deployment of military forces, and a communication blackout that isolated Bangladesh from the outside world. Reports emerged of police using tear gas, rubber bullets, and smoke grenades to disperse protesters, exacerbating public anger.

Hasina defended the quota system, emphasising the contributions of veterans to the nation's independence regardless of their political affiliations. However, her government's efforts to portray demonstrators as unpatriotic further fueled discontent among the protesters.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan announced a temporary easing of the curfew to allow residents to stock up on essentials, but uncertainty loomed over its duration. The government's decision to sever phone and internet connections contributed to what was described as an "information blackout."

The heavy-handed response from authorities intensified calls for broader political reforms beyond the quota issue, with demands growing for the government's resignation. Protesters asserted that the demonstrations were not just about job quotas but also about the loss of lives, the destruction of property, and the stifling of information flow.

Political analysts viewed the protests as a pivotal moment for Bangladesh, suggesting that the government faced a significant challenge to its legitimacy. Despite the turmoil, opinions diverged on the potential outcomes, with some predicting political survival for Hasina's administration while others speculated on the protesters' ability to sustain pressure for systemic change.

The court's decision to reduce the quota system was met with cautious optimism by some protesters, although the broader implications remained uncertain amid ongoing restrictions and tensions.

In response to the escalating crisis, Hasina's government declared public holidays and restricted non-essential services to manage the situation, Al Jazeera reported.

