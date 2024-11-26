Bangladesh: Thousands block prison car carrying Hindu priest Chinmoy Brahmachari after court rejects bail

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 26 : Thousands of people in Bangladesh's port city of Chittagong gathered in the court premises on Tuesday, demanding the release of Hindu priest Chinmoy Brahmachari.

The protesters blocked the prison car after a court rejected his bail plea and ordered his arrest.

"Thousands of followers lied down to block the prison car," a local reporter toldover the phone.

A case has been filed against Chimnoy in charge of sedition, accusing him of hosting a flag on the top of a stand of Bangladesh's national flag. But the man who filed the case has now disagreed to continue the case, a minority leader said.

Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC), the largest minority group in Bangladesh, on Tuesday expressed concerns over the arrest of Chinmoy Brahmachari. The group condemned the atrocities and urged to the interim government for his release immediately.

"We strongly condemn the arrest of Prabhu Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, spokesperson of Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, from the Dhaka airport area on Monday afternoon," said Manindra Kumar Nath, Acting General Secretary of BHBCUC.

"As a result of this arrest, Bangladesh's international image of freedom of expression and human rights will be damaged in the world," he exclusively told ANI.

"Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari is a Hindu saint," Manindra said. He was organizing Hindu community to place 8-point demands for the minority.

The members of the minority community protested across Bangladesh, including capital Dhaka immediately after the arrest of Chinmoy Prabhu.

ISKCON Kolkata Vice President, Radharaman Das also condemned the arrest and said Chinmoy Krishna Das has become the face of the protest.

"The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu is a very unfortunate incident. He has become the face of the Bangladeshi protest. For more than 100 days now, the minorities of Bangladesh have been attacked; their women's getting raped and kidnapped. In this situation, the Bangladeshi minorities gathered together, and Chinmoy Krishna Das became the face of the protest. The Bangladeshi government is trying to somehow indict different people who have become the face of the protest... The police have not said why they have arrested him. It is very unfortunate," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, International President of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Alok Kumar, also expressed his concerns over the arrest and said that ISKCON is a peaceful organisation and is not involved in terrorism.

"It is a concerning matter. ISKCON is a peaceful organisation. It spreads love among the people through Lord Krishna and his teachings...Such an organisation and people associated with such an organisation can never be involved in any terrorism...If someone asks for the safety and welfare of their community and people, they cannot be charged with treason," he told ANI.

