Bangladesh Tribunal to deliver verdict against former PM Sheikh Hasina today

Dhaka, Nov 13 International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh is set to deliver its verdict on Thursday in the case against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who faces charges of crimes against humanity, including murder, linked to the July 2024 uprising that toppled her government.

The ICT has also imposed restrictions around the tribunal premises, with limited media and public access permitted during the session.

The Bangladesh Awami League (AL), Hasina’s party, has called for a nationwide dawn-to-dusk lockdown on Thursday in protest, urging citizens to “stand united in defence of democracy.” The party leadership has alleged a political vendetta behind the charges, claiming that the proceedings are aimed at silencing Hasina and dismantling the Awami League’s influence.

Earlier in August, the ICT had rejected an application by senior Supreme Court lawyer Z.I. Khan Panna to represent Sheikh Hasina in the case. The plea, filed by lawyer Nazneen Nahar on Panna’s behalf, sought to defend Hasina during the crimes against humanity trial. The tribunal dismissed the petition during the testimony stage, saying it was too late to appoint new counsel.

"The train has already left the station; there is no way to board it by informing the station master. At this stage of the case, there is no opportunity to appoint a new lawyer," the tribunal said, as quoted by The Business Standard. The state had already appointed Supreme Court lawyer Amir Hossain to represent Hasina in the proceedings.

The charges stem from the July 2024 student-led uprising that forced Sheikh Hasina’s resignation after weeks of violent demonstrations. Following her ouster, she fled to India on August 5, 2024, while an interim government was formed under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. According to a United Nations report, more than 1,400 people may have died during the protests.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor