Armed attackers breached Sherpur District Jail on Monday, leading to the escape of approximately 500 inmates and significant damage to the facility. The attack occurred between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. during anti-government protests that resulted in the ouster of long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to the Bangladesh media reports.

The attackers, wielding sticks and local weapons, set fire to the jail and also targeted the Sadar Police Station and several district offices, including the district election office and Sonali Bank. According to media reports. authorities have suspended 77 officials, including the jail superintendent and prison guards.

The violence occurred despite a curfew, with Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Al Khairun reporting extensive damage across multiple establishments in the district.

On Tuesday, the situation in Bangladesh worsened as Hasina fled the country in a military aircraft, and the army assumed control following days of anti-government protests that have left over 300 people dead. The protests led to the resignation of the 76-year-old prime minister, as announced by Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman. Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening, though it remains unclear whether she will stay in Delhi or relocate elsewhere.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has ordered the formation of an interim government and the dissolution of parliament. In a televised address late Monday, he also announced the release of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who was under house arrest following multiple convictions.

Meanwhile, in Dhaka, leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have proposed an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, in a bid to address Bangladesh's ongoing challenge.