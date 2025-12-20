Bangladesh unrest: Conspiracy to destabilise upcoming national election, says BNP

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 20 : The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) claims that the recent unrest, including attacks on newspaper offices and other establishments, is a conspiracy to destabilise the upcoming national election scheduled for February 2026, BD News reported.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir stated that these "heinous attacks" are aimed at disrupting the democratic transition process and foiling the election.

The violence erupted after the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a youth leader and election candidate, who was shot by masked assailants. Protests and attacks followed, targeting media outlets, including Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, with allegations of being pro-government or pro-India.

Chhayanaut, Udichi, and the Indian High Commission in Khulna were also targeted amid anger and protests following the news of the death of Inqilab Manch convener Sharif Osman Bin Hadi.

Alamgir expressed the party's reaction at a press conference after the BNP's national standing committee meeting on Friday night. The BNP is pointing fingers at the government, alleging that it's trying to create an atmosphere of fear and instability to delay or disrupt the polls. They've urged all patriotic forces to unite against this conspiracy and ensure a peaceful election.

"We strongly condemn and express our disgust at these heinous incidents. These incidents prove that an old and identified group wants to lead the country towards anarchy systematically," he said, as quoted by BD News.

Fakhrul commented that those circles are trying to create a new version of fascism in the country by "subverting the democratic rights and voting rights that were "earned with much blood".

He said, as quoted by BD News, "When all parties in the country are protesting against the killing of Osman Hadi and demanding justice for the killers, they are putting pressure on the government to arrest the killers and bring them to justice. In such a situation, we consider such heinous attacks as a conspiracy to destabilise the upcoming national elections and the democratic transition process."

Fakhrul said, "On behalf of the peace-loving countrymen, we want to warn these despicable conspirators that we cannot allow our country, which was acquired at the cost of so much blood, to be destroyed. We must unite and stop this evil force."

"There is no alternative to uniting all anti-anarchist political and social forces today to thwart this conspiracy."

He called for unity in the face of the protests, "In continuation of the unity through which we brought down fascism and achieved an interim government and national elections, we are calling on all patriotic forces to unite again."

Fakhrul expressed his dissatisfaction with the government's role in the situation.

He said, as quoted by BD News, "They are carrying out this activity right under the nose of the government. People also feel the government's role is unsatisfactory. As a result, the image of the government and the country is being tarnished both at home and abroad."

As Sharif Osman bin Hadi rested in the cold storage at the National Heart Institute, the protest continued to boil the nation.

The procession surrounding the ambulance was part of the day-long anger and protest of people who took to the streets to protest Hadi's killing.

The outpouring of anger that erupted on Thursday night after news of the death of Inqilab Manch convener Osman Hadi from Singapore continued throughout Friday. Incidents of attacks, vandalism and arson were not spared on that day either. After Friday prayers, many streets and areas of the capital were filled with protesters. Shahbagh was also in turmoil on Friday.

The interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has urged people to resist violence and maintain peace, blaming "fringe elements" for the unrest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor