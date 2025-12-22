Bangladesh visa operations suspended in Delhi, Siliguri

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 22 : Bangladesh's visa operations in Delhi and Siliguri have been temporarily suspended following recent incidents, a foreign ministry official toldon Monday.

"In Delhi, an incident occurred in which a group of people surrounded the Bangladesh High Commission. After this event, Bangladesh expressed concerns over security. As a result, no visas are currently being issued from the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi," the official said.

"In Siliguri, although Bangladesh does not have an official mission, visa processing was carried out through a private agency, VFS. However, members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad reportedly vandalised the VFS office and issued threats. In response, the Bangladesh government has also suspended visa operations in Siliguri," he alleged.

India on Sunday dismissed "misleading propaganda" in sections of the Bangladeshi media over a demonstration in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi against the "horrendous killing" of Hindu youth, and said the protest was brief and posed no security threat.

The Hindu youth was brutally killed in Mymensingh, again triggering international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

"We have noted misleading propaganda in sections of the Bangladesh media on the incident. The fact is that about 20-25 youth gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on December 20 and raised slogans in protest against the horrendous killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, while also calling for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a media query.

"There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time. The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes. Visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see. India is committed to ensure the safety of foreign Missions/Posts in its territory in accordance with the Vienna Convention," he added.

The Spokesperson said India continues to keep a close watch on the evolving situation in Bangladesh and reaffirmed India's commitment to international protocols, emphasising its obligation to protect foreign diplomats and their missions, ensuring "the safety of foreign Missions/Posts in its territory in accordance with the Vienna Convention".

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, in a notice today, also said that all consular and visa services have been temporarily suspended.

"Due to unavoidable circumstances, all consular and visa services from the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi are temporarily suspended until further notice. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted," the Bangladesh High Commission's notice read.

The development came after India suspended visa operations at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Chittagong following a security incident.

The suspension follows reports of unrest and security concerns near the diplomatic mission last week. IVAC has clarified that the decision to resume services will depend on a thorough assessment of the local environment.

Meanwhile, visa services remain fully operational in Kolkata, where the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission is located.

Despite earlier protests by the Trinamool Congress and a BJP protest today, visa operations are continuing as usual in Kolkata, Assam, and Mumbai. For now, only the visa operations in Delhi and Siliguri have been suspended.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor