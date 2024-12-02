Bangladesh will not tolerate communal activities, foreign adviser tells diplomats

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 2 : Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain on Monday underlined the position of the present interim government saying that it was against communalism.

Briefing foreign diplomats in Dhaka, the adviser said that Bangladesh will not allow any communalism.

"We want to send a message to everyone that this government will not tolerate any kind of communal activities", Hossain told the reporters after briefing the foreign diplomats.

"We will see Hindus and Muslims as equals. Law will run at its own pace. If anyone tries to create disorder, it will be suppressed with a strong hand", he added.

Referring the reported attacks on minority, the adviser said "The situation has improved during the four months of the interim government".

Meanwhile, India on Monday decided to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and its other diplomatic premises in the country following an incident earlier in the day involving the breach of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission premises in Agartala.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala is deeply regrettable. Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances."

The MEA added, "Government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy/Assistant High Commissions in the country."

Last week, during the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Bangladesh's interim government to take steps to protect minorities. Expressing concern over the rise of "extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation," the MEA said on Friday that India has consistently and strongly raised the issue of targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities with the Bangladesh government.

Notably, Bangladesh has witnessed a surge in violent attacks against Hindus and other minority groups, prompting calls for greater protection and support. The situation in Bangladesh has been tense after the arrest of a former priest Chinmoy Krishna Das over sedition charges and for allegedly hoisting a saffron flag above Bangladesh's national flag in Chittagong on October 25.

