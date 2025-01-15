Bangladesh will work with global partners to return stolen money to people: Chief Adviser Yunus

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 15 : Bangladesh will work with its partners around the world to return stolen funds to its people, the country's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said.

A statement issued by his office on Tuesday said, "We remain committed to accountability and justice and will be working with partners around the world to return the stolen funds to the people of Bangladesh.

Yunus has already expressed the views of the vast majority of Bangladesh's citizens. He said properties and assets tied to stolen Bangladeshi funds, including those linked to individuals with connections to the ousted regime of Sheikh Hasina, the country's deposed prime minister must be investigated thoroughly.

If proven to have benefited from embezzlement, we expect those assets to be returned to Bangladesh, where they rightfully belong, he said.

Yunus told The Sunday Times of London that Tulip Siddiq, the UK Treasury Minister who resigned on January 14, may not have entirely understood the source of the money and property that she was enjoying in London, but she knows now and should seek forgiveness from the people of Bangladesh.

Siddiq is the neice of Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted last year as Bangladesh's prime minister.

"The interim government is actively working with international law enforcement agencies to investigate and recover funds stolen from the people of Bangladesh. Such collaboration is vital to dismantle transnational networks of financial crime", the statement said.

"We hope and expect all friendly governments, including the UK, to stand with the people of Bangladesh in seeking justice for these crimes. Corruption hurts everyone other than those who perpetrate it - and some of their favoured relatives and cronies", it added..

"The ongoing investigation into the $5 billion misappropriation linked to the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant underscores the scale of corruption under the previous government. The misuse of public resources in this and other projects has not only robbed the people of Bangladesh but also disrupted the country's progress toward economic stability", the statement said.

"The theft of billions of dollars in public funds has left Bangladesh with a significant financial deficit" the statement said.

"The funds stolen from Bangladesh belong to its people. We will continue to work with our international partners to ensure that justice is done," the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor