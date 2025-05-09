Bangladesh: Yunus-led interim government 'seriously considering' banning Awami League

Dhaka, May 9 The interim government of Bangladesh under Muhammad Yunus on Friday said that it is "seriously considering" the "demand" raised by various political parties, organisations and the public to ban the Awami League party headed by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Reports suggest that several student groups, radical Islamist parties and the newly-formed National Citizen Party, who were behind the nationwide protest and violence in Bangladesh in July and August 2024 that led to the fall of the government led by Hasina, are now aggressively demanding a ban on the Awami League party.

In a statement, the interim government on Friday stated that demands have been made over alleged charges of "dictatorship and terrorist activities" under the Awami League government.

"The government has already established contact with the political parties in this regard and will take a decision soon after discussing with them. In this regard, the government is taking into consideration the UN report on the terrorist activities of the leaders and supporters of the Awami League," said the interim government.

The interim government also termed Chhatra League, the student wing of Awami League, as a “terrorist organisation”. The organisation was banned immediately after the ouster of former Prime Minister Hasina following the violent uprising.

“In addition, initiatives have been taken to bring necessary amendments to the International Criminal Tribunal Act to take action against organisations involved in crimes against humanity on behalf of the government,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, former President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid left the country on Thursday, months after the ouster of Hasina. After the fall of the Awami League government, a case was also filed against Hamid besides Sheikh Hasina and her family in connection with the attack and firing on a demonstration in Kishoreganj during the countrywide student movement.

“We were aware of the case filed in Kishoreganj against him. However, there was no travel ban issued by the court or the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) regarding his departure. Therefore, there was no legal bar to his foreign travel. Moreover, he is physically unwell," said an immigration official speaking to the media when asked why Hamid was allowed to leave the country despite the charges.

Analysts reckon the latest developments as an extension of the political vendetta pursued by the interim government led by Yunus against former PM and her supporters with a larger plan of keeping Awami League away from taking part in the national elections.

The unceremonious exit of Hasina last August was globally seen as a major setback to the democratic set-up in the country. The interim government has also received massive criticism for providing shelter to radical and extremist Islamic outfits.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor