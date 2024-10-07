Bangladeshi diaspora holds protest against Yunus-led govt amid rising extremism, call for Hasina's return

Geneva [Switzerland], October 7 : The Bangladeshi diaspora organised a protest event in front of the Broken Chair at the United Nations in Geneva.

Hosted by the International Forum for Secular Bangladesh, the event titled "Aftermath of August 5: Crimes Against Humanity and Blatant Human Rights Abuses" brought together participants to voice their concerns over the troubling political developments in Bangladesh.

The protesters gathered in solidarity, chanting slogans in support of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the nation's founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Holding banners and pamphlets that conveyed their messages, they protested against the current government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Rehman khalil ur Rehman, President of International Human Rights commission Geneva, stated, "As the Bangladeshi diaspora, we stand before the United Nations in Geneva to raise our voices against the Yunus regime, which relies on Islamic extremism. Bangladesh is no longer a country that embodies secularism; it is moving toward Islamic extremism and terrorism. Very soon, we may see several news reports from international media about extremism in Bangladesh."

Conveying a sense of urgency and alarm regarding the deteriorating situation in Bangladesh under the Yunus government, Rehman said, "Sheikh Hasina is expected to return to power soon, as the country is on the brink of destruction. Every day, there are reports of brutal killings and torture of writers and human rights defenders. We urge you to pass a resolution against the Yunus government."

During the protest event, the atmosphere was charged with patriotism as participant's sang the country's national anthem, expressing their deep connection to their country and its leaders.

Nazrul Islam of the All European Awami League said, "The current government in Bangladesh has no right to rule. Sheikh Hasina was elected to lead the country. Enemies of the nation have united and come to power. There is bloodshed and looting happening there. We gained our independence in 1971, and the symbols of that freedom are being eradicated. We have come here to raise awareness in the international community. We want Sheikh Hasina to return to Bangladesh."

The demonstration by the Bangladeshi diaspora in Geneva reflected their deep hopes for a stable and prosperous Bangladesh, underscoring their desire for accountability and genuine democratic governance.

Participants expressed a collective yearning for a country where the rule of law prevails, human rights are respected, and citizens can participate freely in the political process.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor