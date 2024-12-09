Bangladeshi govt warns foreign nationals against illegal residency, employment

Dhaka, Dec 9 The Bangladeshi interim government has issued a warning that foreigners will not be allowed to stay and work illegally in the country.

Bangladesh Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam made the announcement on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Asked about the number of foreign nationals staying illegally in the country and their countries of origin, Jahangir said, "We don’t have exact statistics at the moment. If we did, I would have shared the figures.

Later on Sunday, a circular was released urging foreign nationals residing and working illegally in Bangladesh to legalise their status as soon as possible.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor