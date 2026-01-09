Bangladeshi passport becomes huge liability at immigration counters worldwide

Dhaka, Dec 9 Thousands of Bangladeshi travellers are facing a troubling reality as authorities in several countries are denying entry at airports to even those holding valid visas and proper documentation.

The situation has deteriorated since the July 2024 demonstrations in Bangladesh, as political unrest led foreign governments to view the country as a potential source of asylum seekers, resulting in more rigorous visa scrutiny, a report said on Friday.

“The green Bangladeshi passport, once a symbol of hope and opportunity for millions seeking better lives abroad, has become a liability at immigration counters worldwide. What unfolds daily at airports across Southeast Asia, Western Asia, and beyond is not merely a migration crisis but a systematic breakdown of trust, governance, and human dignity. Thousands of Bangladeshi citizens stand at immigration desks with valid visas in hand, only to be turned away, detained, and deported without clear explanations,” a report in international news website ‘Global Voices’ detailed.

“In the first four months of 2025 alone, over 3,500 Bangladeshis were denied entry to other countries and deported back to Bangladesh. These were not criminals or immigration violators. Many held legitimate tourist or visitor visas obtained through proper channels,” it added.

According to the report, the immigration actions against Bangladeshi nationals have extended beyond Southeast Asia, with 52 Bangladeshis deported from Italy, Austria, Greece, and Cyprus in late September 2025, followed by the deportation of 15 more from the United Kingdom on August 30, last year, over immigration violations.

The report stressed that the exploitation of temporary visas for employment-seeking migration by Bangladeshis has caused ripple effects, undermining Bangladesh’s economic foundation, social fabric and international standing.

“Several Gulf and Southeast Asian nations have either completely blocked or severely limited Bangladeshi worker entry, offering no definite reopening dates. Bangladesh has achieved minimal success in reopening these markets despite ongoing diplomatic discussions and senior-level meetings,” it mentioned.

The latest Henley Passport Index 2025 ranked Bangladesh at the 100th position — its worst ranking in recent years — alongside North Korea, underscoring a profound decline in the South Asian nation's global image.

“Stories involving Bangladeshi nationals, visa violations, unauthorised stays, and document forgery have become relatively common throughout Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Countries that previously welcomed Bangladeshi visitors now impose stricter entry requirements,” the report stated.

“Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand have introduced additional verification procedures, while the United Arab Emirates silently halted most visa categories for Bangladeshis last year. Each policy change, though seemingly isolated, contributes to an accumulated erosion of international confidence that determines passport strength,” it noted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor