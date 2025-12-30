Bangladesh's Chief Adviser calls for 'unity' in address to nation after Khaleda Zia death, says "difficult period for the nation"

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 30 : Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, on Tuesday called for national unity following the death of former Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, describing the period as "difficult" for the country.

In an address to the nation, Yunus expressed profound grief over Khaleda Zia's passing, calling her "a great guardian" and "a truly illustrious and distinguished personality in the political history of Bangladesh."

"In this moment of national grief, I earnestly call upon you all to pray to Almighty Allah, from your respective positions, for the forgiveness of the departed soul of Begum Khaleda Zia. At the same time, during this difficult period for the nation, we must remain united. I urge everyone to remain vigilant so that no one can exploit this moment of mourning to create instability or engage in acts of sabotage. It is crucial that we all act responsibly during this time," the Chief Adviser of the interim government said.

He praised her role in promoting democracy, a multi-party political culture, and the rights of citizens, noting her leadership against autocracy and her unwavering commitment to national sovereignty.

"Her extraordinary role in the struggle to establish democracy, a multi-party political culture, and the rights of the people will remain forever etched in history. Her uncompromising leadership against autocracy and fascism repeatedly guided the nation toward freedom and showed the path out of undemocratic circumstances. The nation will always remember her outstanding contributions to the country with deep respect," Yunus said.

"The void left by such a visionary, courageous, and patriotic leader can never truly be filled," he added, urging citizens to pray for her soul and remain united to prevent instability or acts of sabotage during this period of mourning.

The Chief Adviser also announced three days of state mourning and declared a one-day general holiday on Wednesday, coinciding with Khaleda Zia's funeral prayer.

He further requested the public to maintain discipline and order during all funeral and mourning-related activities.

His address comes hours after the death of Begum Khaleda Zia in the early Tuesday morning at the age of 80 while she was undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

According to a BNP statement on Facebook, Zia died at around 6 am (local time), shortly after the Fajr prayer.

"Khaleda Zia passed away at around 6:00 am, just after Fajr prayer," the BNP statement read.

"We pray for the eternal peace of her soul and ask everyone to pray for her departed soul," it added.

Zia was admitted to the capital Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on November 23 with a lung infection. The former Prime Minister has been suffering from various physical ailments, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications, for a long time, and earlier this month, she was sent to London for advanced medical treatment for her ailments.

Following her death, a large crowd gathered outside the hospital even as Begum Zia's son and BNP's Acting Chairman, Tarique Rahman, arrived to pay his respects to his late mother.

BNP also called for a seven-day mourning to mark the demise of Begum Khaleda Zia.

