Bangladesh's Ex PM Khaleda Zia to be sent to London for advanced medical treatment: Doctor

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 4 : Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia to be sent to London for advanced medical treatment, her doctor said on Thursday.

"If everything goes well, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be taken to London after midnight today, Thursday or early tomorrow, Friday. The decision to take her to London has been made on the advice of specialist doctors," AZM Zahid Hossain, Khaleda Zia's doctor, told the reporters.

Qatar will provide air ambulance assistance for Khaleda Zia's medical treatment. Khaleda's son Tarique Rahman, residing in London, is doing necessary arrangements for her medical treatments.

Begum Khaleda Zia was admitted to the capital Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on November 23 with a lung infection. She is undergoing treatment at the hospital under the supervision of local and foreign specialist doctors from the Medical Board.

Begum Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various physical ailments including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications for a long time. She went to London on January 8 for advanced medical treatment. After undergoing treatment at the London Clinic for 17 consecutive days, she received medical treatment at her son Tarique Rahman's house on January 25 under the supervision of London Clinic specialist doctor Professor Patrick Kennedy and Professor Jennifer Cross. The BNP Chairperson returned to Bangladesh on May 6 after receiving advanced treatment in the UK.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed concern over the health of former Bangladesh Prime Minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, extending India's support and wishing her a quick recovery.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh's public life for many years."

"Our sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery. India stands ready to extend all possible support in whatever way we can," he added.

BNP expresses gratitude to PM Modi. "BNP expresses its sincere gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi , for his thoughtful message and kind wishes for the speedy recovery of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia," BNP wrote on X.

"BNP deeply appreciates this gesture of goodwill and the expression of readiness to extend support", it added.

Begum Khaleda Zia served as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh from 1991 to 1996 and again from 2001 to 2006. She was the first female Prime Minister of Bangladesh. She is the widow of former President of Bangladesh and army commander, Ziaur Rahman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor