Bangladesh's first transgender candidate Anowara Islam Rani leads way to inclusivity

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 6 : In a historic first for Bangladesh, Anowara Islam Rani emerged as the lone transgender candidate in the upcoming 12th general election on January 7.

With 849 registered transgender voters in the country, Anowara Islam Rani's candidature from Rangpur-3, the northern part in the country, marks a significant stride towards inclusivity.

Ashok Kumar Debnath, Additional Secretary of Bangladesh Election Secretariat, confirmed this groundbreaking development, saying, "We have a transgender candidate on the list for the first time in Bangladesh's electoral history."

"Bangladesh has a total of 849 registered transgender voters. And this is the first time that the transgender people are contest contesting in this elections in the history of Bangladesh," Debnath said.

Amid preparations for the elections, tensions rose in Bangladesh as the main opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), staged a massive protest in Dhaka's Paltan area, signaling potential disruptions.

In response, the election commission secretariat intensified security measures, deploying around 8,00,000 personnel, including armed forces, to ensure the safety of voters.

A total of 120 million voters are expected to participate, with 1,972 candidates representing various parties.

Among the 44 registered political parties, 28 are actively engaged, while seven, including the BNP, are boycotting the elections. The electoral landscape comprises 2,61,000 booths and 42 polling stations, setting the stage for a crucial and closely watched democratic process.

As Bangladesh approaches this historic election, the inclusion of Anowara Islam Rani highlights not only the diversity of candidates but also the country's commitment to fostering a more inclusive and representative political landscape.

