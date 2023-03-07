Bangladesh's forex reserves rise to over $32bn in Feb

Dhaka, March 7 Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves reached over $32 billion by the end of February, according to the latest central bank data.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed the country's foreign exchange reserves stood at $32,333.71 million on February 28 compared with $32,222.6 million on January 31, reports Xinhua news agency.

For a growing economy like Bangladesh, forex reserves equivalent to six months' import bills are considered adequate.

With the existing reserves, however, central bank officials said Bangladesh is in a position to pay over 5 months' import bills.

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves hit an all-time high of $48 billion in August 2021.

