Bangladesh's interim Govt chief advisor Muhammad Yunus avoids media questions on arrival in New York

New York [US], September 24 : New York [US], September 24 : Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, who arrived in the US to attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, faced protests outside his hotel in New York late on Monday night (local time). When the Indian media contingent tried to pose questions to him at the official hotel he avoided responding to them.

The video captured shows Yunus' security personnel trying to keep the reporters away as they tried to pose questions to the Nobel laurette.

Ahead of his arrival at the official hotel in New York, protesters chanted "Go Back" slogans against Muhammad Yunus. Protestors also raised slogans against Yunus over the alleged attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

Protesters chanted, "Go back, Step down, Step down, Step down" and held up posters which said "Shiekh Hasina Our Prime Minister."

Yunus was sworn in as head of Bangladesh's interim government on August 8 after Sheikh Hasina fled the country and the parliament was dissolved. The protesters alleged that the 84-year-old Nobel Laureate came to power "with dirty politics."

"Muhammad Yunus took the power unconstitutionally, illegally. He captured power with dirty politics and a lot of people have been killed. So far, our elected PM Sheikh Hasina has not resigned. We request UN humbly that he did not represent Bangladeshi people here," Sheikh Jamal Hussain, a protestor told ANI.

While speaking to ANI, another protester, DM Ronald stated, "Our demand is peace. We believe in secular democracy. After he took the power by force, he started killing Hindus, Muslims, and Christians, they're burning. the burning all houses, the burning masjid, the burning Gijar Church. Our people is not safe in Bangladesh."

Another protestor, Dr Rahman said, "I am here to protest the illegal, unelected person representing 117 million people of Bangladesh...He is not elected, he has been appointed by students. He doesn't care about minorities or anybody...He has illegally occupied the country..."

Yunus is set to address the General Debate of the UNGA on September 27. As per the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he has a series of high-profile meetings lined up on the sidelines of the UNGA, including a meeting with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Dhaka Tribune reported.

According to Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor Md Touhid Hossain, the Bangladesh interim government's head will meet with leaders including the prime ministers of the Netherlands, Pakistan, and Nepal, as well as the President of the European Union, the US Secretary of State, the UN Secretary-General, the UN Human Rights chief, the World Bank President, and the USAID Administrator.

The foreign advisor said many meeting decisions are made at the last minute during this time. Yunus will also attend a high-level side event on the Rohingya crisis. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to meet Yunus.

Muhammad Yunus will also attend a high-level side event - 'Meet the Friends of Bangladesh'. There will be a reception on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's membership in the United Nations, which will be hosted by Muhammad Yunus.

On Monday, Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor Md. Touhid Hossain met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "Had a meeting with Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain of Bangladesh in New York this evening. The conversation focussed on our bilateral ties."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor