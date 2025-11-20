Bangladesh's NSA participates in Colombo Security Conclave meeting hosted by Ajit Doval

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 20 : Bangladesh's National Security Advisor Khalilur Rahman participated in the seventh meeting of the National Security Advisers of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) hosted by India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Friday.

Bangladesh High Commission, New Delhi, shared the pictures of the meeting on X and wrote, "#Bangladesh National Security Adviser joins the Seventh Meeting of NSAs of COLOMBO SECURITY CONCLAVE in #India, as convened by NSA, Ajit Doval."

On Wednesday, the Bangladesh NSA met his counterpart in New Delhi and according to a statement from the Bangladesh High Commission, the NSAs discussed the functioning of the Colombo Security Conclave and key bilateral issues. Rahman also invited NSA Doval to visit Bangladesh.

The statement by the Bangladesh High Commission said, "Bangladesh delegation to the Seventh NSA-level Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), led by the National Security Adviser, Dr Khalilur Rahman, met with the National Security Adviser of India, Mr Ajit Doval, and his team today in Delhi. They discussed the work of CSC and key bilateral issues. Rahman invited Doval to visit Bangladesh at his convenience."

Rahman is leading the Bangladesh delegation for the seventh CSC meeting of NSAs.

The meeting comes amidst strained ties following Sheikh Hasina's ouster and death sentence. The meeting marks the highest-level security engagement since an interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, took power in Bangladesh in August 2024.

A central point of contention is Bangladesh's formal request for India to extradite Sheikh Hasina, who has been sentenced to death by a Bangladeshi tribunal.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said that India has taken note of the verdict announced by the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and said that India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh.MEA underlined that India will always engage constructively with all stakeholders.

The statement said, "India has noted the verdict announced by the 'International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh' concerning former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country. We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end."

