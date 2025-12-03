Bangladesh's response to concerns raised over the trial and sentencing of UK lawmaker Tulip Siddiq

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 3 : Bangladesh's Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has responded to concerns raised over the trial and sentencing of UK lawmaker Tulip Siddiq.

"Concerns raised in recent media reports about the trial and sentencing of Tulip Siddiq, niece of Sheikh Hasina Wazed and daughter of Sheikh Rehana, warrant a clear examination of the facts. We have therefore conducted a thorough review of all prosecution materials filed against her by the Anti-Corruption Commission, an independent statutory body", ACC said in a statement.

"From the case records, it appears that each matter involves allegations of corruption relating to the allotment of plots of land in the names of Ms. Siddiq's aunt (the deposed former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina), her mother Sheikh Rehana, and her siblings and cousins. In one of the pending cases, it further appears that Ms. Siddiq herself was allotted a plot during her aunt's tenure as head of government", it added.

"Of the three cases, the trial of the first has concluded, and Ms. Siddiq has been found guilty of corruption for influencing her aunt to secure land for her mother and siblings. In Special Case No. 18 of 2025 before Special Tribunal No. 5, the prosecution alleged, among other things, that Ms. Siddiq influenced, coaxed, and persuaded her aunt to abuse her position in order to obtain plots for Ms. Siddiq's family", ACC said.

"The prosecution examined thirty-two witnesses. Several of these witnesses testified under oath that Ms. Siddiq, known to be very close to her aunt, used her influence to obtain the allotments in question. Their testimony, together with circumstantial evidence of plot allotments in the names of Ms. Siddiq, her mother, and her siblings, indicates that she was deeply involved in the illegal process of securing plotsnot only in the case already decided but also on other occasions. Such conduct constitutes abetment of offences under Sections 161, 163, 164, 165(Ka), 201, 217, 218, 409, and 420 of the Penal Code, read with Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947", ACC said.

"This circumstantial evidence is further strengthened by the fact that Ms. Siddique also obtained a plot (Plot No. CWN (A)-27, later changed to Plot No. 05, Block NE(A), Gulshan, Flat No. B/201, House Nos. 5A and 5B, now renumbered as 115 and 11B, Road No. 71, Gulshan-2) by abusing the influence she wielded over her aunt, the deposed former Prime Minister", the statement said.

"It should be noted that these are not remote parcels of farmland but extremely valuable plots located in one of the most expensive areas of Dhaka. The plots are large enough to accommodate substantial homes or compact apartment buildings. This government-owned land had been earmarked primarilyfor housing intended to ease population pressures in Dhaka, but instead was allocated to those closest to the Prime Minister, thereby continuing to contribute to the accumulation of familial wealth", ACC said.

"Moreover, Ms. Siddiq has been linked to five London properties purchased with the assistance of offshore companies. This raises a fundamental question: how do individuals in public service acquire the resources necessary to purchase multiple properties and parcels of land in two major world capitals? We were eager to hear answers to that question and others from Ms. Siddiq, but unfortunately she was tried in absentia", ACC said.

"As for Ms. Siddiq's assertion that she was unable to respond to the charges, that claim is simply untrue. She was afforded the opportunity to attend the trial and present her case. She declined to attend or to be represented", the statement said.

"Taken together, we believe these facts clearly and unequivocally demonstrate Ms. Siddiq's continued involvement in aiding and abetting corruption under the laws of Bangladesh. In light of these facts and circumstances, there is no basis to suggest that she was not involved in corruption or that she is innocent of the charges brought against her", ACC said.

British lawmaker Tulip Siddiq said a Bangladeshi court process which has sentenced her in absentia to two years in prison was "flawed and farcical" and said the verdict should be treated with contempt.

"This whole process has been flawed and farcical from the begining to the end. The outcome of this kangaroo court is as predictable as it is unjustified," she told British's Canadian newspaper on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor