BAPS leader commends UAE Prez for historic approval of first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 12 : In a momentous prelude to the grand inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, Sadhu Brahmaviharidas, who leads international relations for the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, expressed gratitude to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his unprecedented generosity and open-mindedness in facilitating the construction of this historic temple.

Ahead of the temple's inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sadhu Brahmaviharidas acknowledged the pivotal role played by the generosity and friendship of UAE leaders. He also expressed deep appreciation for the rulers and leaders of the UAE and the friendship between India's Prime Minister and the UAE rulers.

"Well, symbolism is clear and I don't hide it. For a ruler, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to have space in his heart, to allow the first traditional stone temple in this part of the region, in the history of humanity, I think all of us need to join our hands and applaud the rulers and the leaders of this nation," he said addressing a presser in Abu Dhabi.

This friendship, rooted in trust, transparency, and truth, has been instrumental in bringing this architectural marvel to life, he added.

"So, the BAPS Hindu Mandir has been built because of the generosity of the rulers. And I also say because of the friendship that our honourable Prime Minister has been able to generate with the rulers, the leaders, through the trade, through the great events that have happened. It's because of trust, transparency, and truth that this entire Mandir has been made," he said.

Sadhu Brahmaviharidas also unveiled the rich symbolism embedded in temple's design. Adorned with seven spires, the Mandir symbolises gratitude towards the unity of the seven emirates, reflecting the harmonious relationship between India and the UAE. The seven spires also pay homage to seven important deities, underscoring the interconnectedness of cultures and religions.

"Normally our temples are either one spire, three, or five, but come here, the seven spires express our gratitude to the unity of the seven emirates. But at the same time, the seven spires enshrine seven important deities," he said.

Beyond being a place of worship, the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is positioned as a hub of values and cultural celebration. The integration of ancient civilisations from across the world distinguishes it as a symbol of global unity and understanding, he said.

"So the temple is not just a place of worship, it's a place of values. And I think all of you have appreciated that this is perhaps the only place of worship that has included ancient civilisations," Sadhu Brahmaviharidas said.

The incorporation of advanced technology, including 300 sensors, elevates the temple to the status of a scientific marvel.

"We have placed 300 sensors at almost every level of the temple. This is the first traditional stone temple that has scientific sensors, load sensors that measure pressure, temperature, movement. If there's an earthquake anywhere in this region, the temple will detect it, and we will be able to study the mechanics of the whole monument," he added.

Even before its official inauguration, the Mandir has already become a symbol of global unity. Over 60,000 people from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and nations have actively contributed to its construction. Recently, ambassadors from 40 nations gathered to celebrate the temple, emphasizing its role as a unifying force on the global stage, the leader of international relations for the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is poised for its official inauguration by PM Modi on February 14.

PM Modi will be in the UAE on a two-day official visit beginning tomorrow. This will be his seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months.

During the visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders will discuss ways to further deepen, expand and strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the World Government Summit 2024 to be held in Dubai as a Guest of Honour and deliver a special keynote address.

