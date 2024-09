BAPS Swaminarayan Temple vandalised in New York, Indian Consulate raises issue with US

New York [US], September 17 : The Consulate General of India in New York has condemned the vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, labelling it "unacceptable."

India's Consulate General in New York has raised the matter with US law enforcement authorities and urged them to take prompt action against perpetrators of this act.

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in New York stated, "The vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, is unacceptable ; The Consulate @IndiainNewYork is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with U.S. law enforcement authorities for prompt action against the perpetrators of this heinous act."

Meanwhile, the Hindu American Foundation has urged the US Justice Department to investigate the attack on BAPS Hindu Temple in New York.

In a post X, the Hindu American Foundation stated, "Hindu temple in Melville, NY shared by OnTheNewsBeat after recent threats to Hindu institutions as a large Indian community gathering is planned in nearby Nassau County this weekend."

It also mentioned that Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had recently shared a video threatening Hindu and Indian institutions. It said that the vandalism incident in New York is similar to attacks on temples that happened in California and Canada.

"Gurpatwant Pannun, of "Sikhs for Justice," recently posted a video threatening Hindu and Indian institutions, including HAF, as the community event approaches. The vandalism is similar to that seen in attacks on temples in New York, California and Canada & called out by @CongressmanRaja @RoKhanna @ShriThanedar @PramilaJayapal @BeraForCongress @shuvmajumdar and other political leaders," Hindu American Foundation posted on X.

Earlier in July, the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir was vandalised in Canada's Edmonton. Canadian MP Chandra Arya voiced deep concern over the escalating incidents of hate-fuelled violence directed at Hindu-Canadian communities.

In a post on X, Chandra Arya stated, "The Hindu temple BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton is vandalised again. During the last few years, Hindu temples in the Greater Toronto Area, British Columbia, and other places in Canada are being vandalised with hateful graffiti."

