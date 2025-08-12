BAPS Temple condemns 4th BAPS Temple condemns fourth desecration incident on its premises this yeardesecration incident on its premises this year

Greenwood [US], August 12 : The Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) on Tuesday condemned yet another act of desecration at its temple in Greenwood, Indiana, marking the fourth such incident on its premises in less than a year.

In a post on X, BAPS Public Affairs said the latest incident has only strengthened the community's resolve to stand united against anti-religious behaviour.

"For the 4th time in less than a year, our Mandir has been desecrated by a hateful act. The anti-Hindu hate crime against the BAPS Mandir in Greenwood, IN has only strengthened our community's resolve, and we remain united in our stand against anti-religious behavior," the organisation posted.

This incident follows a series of similar attacks on Hindu temples in the United States, drawing sharp condemnation from Indian authorities and community organisations.

Earlier this year, on March 9, India strongly condemned the vandalism at a Hindu temple in California in the United States.

Reacting to the incident, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed the act "despicable" and urged US law enforcement agencies to take stringent action against those responsible.

Our response to media queries regarding vandalism at a Hindu Temple in California: 🔗 https://t.co/8H25kCdwhY pic.twitter.com/H59bYxq7qZ — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 9, 2025

"We have seen reports regarding the vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California. We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest terms. We call upon the local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for these acts, and also ensure adequate security to places of worship," the MEA said in a post on X.

A BAPS Hindu Temple located in Chino Hills, California, was vandalised with desecratory messages, days ahead of a so-called 'Khalistani referendum' in Los Angeles.

The official X page of BAPS for the United States shared the details of the incident that took place at a BAPS Hindu Temple located in Chino Hills, California.

It also stressed that they will "never let hate take root", and peace and compassion shall prevail.

In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stand steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace…— BAPS Public Affairs (@BAPS_PubAffairs) March 8, 2025

In a post on X, BAPS Public Affairs wrote, "In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail."

