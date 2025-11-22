BAPS, United Nations celebrate 30 years of transformative partnership for global harmony 

Vienna (Austria), Nov 22 The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, hosted a special event at the UN Office in Austria, reaffirming and renewing their collective resolve to take forward shared ethos and goals.

The event celebrated two historic milestones – 30 years of BAPS' partnership with the UN's Economic and Social Council, and the 25th anniversary of His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj's landmark address at the Millennium World Peace Summit at the UN headquarters in New York, US.

A host of diplomats and dignitaries from several nations, including Afghanistan, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and the US, joined UN officials and community leaders in reaffirming their commitment to peace, harmony, and service.

The dignitaries and spiritual gurus addressed the event, underscoring the power of partnership and shared values.

Vikram Jeet Duggal, Counsellor at the Indian Mission, praised the shared ethos of BAPS and the UN - unity, inclusion, and collective progress.

Peri Lynne Johnson, Assistant Director General at the UN's Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), appreciated the "uplifting themes" of the event – 'Light, Peace and Partnership' and stated, "It's fitting that BAPS... is bringing together the UN community in Vienna."

Noting BAPS' services for the refugees in Ukraine and other activities in the United States, she added, "Hearing the work of BAPS feels like home again."

Yuko Yasunaga, Deputy Director General of the UN's Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), emphasised collaboration between civil society and public institutions for sustainable development, reiterating BAPS' commitment to "work together... as good neighbours, hand in hand."

Yann Dubosc, Mayor of Bussy-Saint-Georges in Paris, celebrated BAPS' growing role in promoting intercultural understanding in Europe through the forthcoming mandir in Paris.

"BAPS' work across countless local communities shows that spirituality and service can go hand in hand," he shared.

Brahmaviharidas Swami, Head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, spoke on 'Peace through Partnership', inspiring selfless service and open-heartedness.

The programme concluded with blessings from Mahant Swami Maharaj, who encouraged everyone to "become a lamp of goodness that brightens the world around us".

