Baradar pledges security to businesses amid concerns over Afghanistan's banking system

Amid concerns in the business community over existing problems in Afghanistan's banking system, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the first deputy Prime Minister of the country pledged to provide safety to business people and also urged them to invest in Afghanistan.

Marking the industrial week in Kabul, Baradar addressed the international exhibition where he called on the Afghan trade sector to provide high-quality commodities to citizens, reported Tolo News.

While speaking with the trade community Baradar said, "With this aid, Afghanistan cannot be developed. Afghanistan is a country with a large population. We work day and night to serve the people."

"We hope there will be no problem for the dignity and property of anyone. We are providing security for (business people) and this is our responsibility," he added.

These remarks come at a time when Afghanistan's economy is devastated and the country's private sector is hit hard with citizens depending on the neighbouring countries for humanitarian assistance.

Similar sentiments were echoed in the speech of the acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriations Khalil Rahman Haqqani. Speaking to the trade community, Haqqani said security is guaranteed and anyone can invest and aid economic growth.

"Today the security is provided and everyone should serve the country within their own field," he said.

Moreover, Abdul Salam, deputy Minister of Public Works said, "A lot of programs are underway. More than 100 companies came to bid."

Likewise Baradar, the Ministry of Commerce called for the production of high-quality commodities in the country, as per the media portal.

"We expect the industrial companies to increase the quality of their products," said Din Mohammad Hanif, acting Minister of Economy during the exhibition.

Showing solidarity with Afghanistan in this dire time of need, an official of the Iran embassy, Mohammad Hassan Shirzai, expressed Iran's will to help develop the war-torn nation.

While attending the exhibition, Shirzai said "We are ready to assist your country to build it and develop it and reach economic independence."

Earlier, Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general spoke on Afghanistan's encounter with a lack of liquidity which might lead to the further downfall of Afghanistan's economic structure, as per the media portal.

Afghanistan is grappling with a serious humanitarian crisis. According to international assessments, Afghanistan has now the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world, with more than 23 million in need of assistance, and approximately 95 percent of the population having insufficient food consumption.

