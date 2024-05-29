Barrister Gohar Ali Khan responds to Imran Khan's 'controversial' post

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 29 : In response to a 'controversial' post from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan's "X" account, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan addressed the issue, stating that Khan "did not see" the content of the post from his account, ARY News reported.

"Sometimes things are overdone. In the post, the 1971 situation was compared only in the context of the political situation," remarked Barrister Gohar during an interview with ARY News.

Rejecting the notion of implicating the army, he clarified that Khan cannot oversee the video editing process of each post. "The PTI founder had given the guidelines for the posts in the context of the political situation," he emphasised, according to ARY News.

The background of the posts primarily revolves around the transformation of a majority into a minority under political circumstances, explained Barrister Gohar. "In the post, it was explained how a leader was disqualified and specific seats were stolen."

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson Raoof Hasan claimed that deal offers are still on the table for the former premier. Speaking on ARY News' program "11th Hour," Hasan mentioned that Khan could have been released within ten days if he had accepted a deal.

"Offers for deals are still available to Imran Khan," asserted Hasan, highlighting an offer made during Khan's initial days in Attock. However, Khan's refusal to engage in deals demonstrated his commitment to remaining in jail.

PTI leader emphasized the potential for widespread public protest, stating, "The day the PTI founder calls for protest, people will hit the streets in large numbers., ARY News reported.

