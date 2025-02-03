Basanta Panchami: Start of spring festival, educational life in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 3 : Inscribing their first words with a chalk on the wall and edges of a Saraswati Temple, many of the toddlers on Monday started their education life from the day of Basanta Panchami also known as Saraswati Pooja in Nepal.

Basanta Panchami which also is popular amongst students as Saraswati Pooja falls on Shukla Panchami of Nepali month with marks the beginning of spring season. It follows the religious belief that if students worship Saraswati, they will get success in their studies.

"Today at Saraswati Temples special pooja are performed worshipping the Goddess of Knowledge and Wisdom. Children are brought here in the early morning praying for their progress in studies as well as mindfulness, this also applies for the adults as well. As per the Hindu scriptures visiting the temples would give us the boon with improvement in all fronts of education, following it we came here and worshipped the Goddess," Adesh Shrestha, a father of two toldas he along with his sons wrote their names in the wall of Saraswati Temple in Kathmandu.

Apart from them, other students, no matter educational level also climbed up the temple located in the hill top of UNESCO World Heritage Site, Swayambhunath paying obeisance to Goddess Saraswati.

According to the Nepali lunar calendar, the festival, popularly known as Basanta Panchami and Saraswati Puja, falls on the fifth day of the waxing moon in the month of Magh.

Extending wishes on Basanta Panchami, Nepali President Ram Chandra Paudel described Saraswati Puja as a festival that energizes our lives and inspires innovation. In his message on the occasion of Saraswati Puja today, he emphasized the significance of worshipping Goddess Saraswati, the deity of wisdom, knowledge, and music.

President Paudel expressed his hope that Saraswati Puja would help preserve and promote the nation's rich cultural heritage while fostering unity within the country's social and cultural diversity.

