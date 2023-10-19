Basil Joseph leads family on to a crazy ride in Malayalam film 'Falimy'

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 19 The Malayalam family period drama film ‘Falimy’ by director Nithish Sahadev has unveiled its first glimpse.

A teaser of the light-hearted film presents glimpses of a family embarking on a thrilling adventure with actor Basil Joseph taking up the reins.

Much of the first glimpse shows a very comedic moment between the family members where Sandeep Pradeep is telling Basil Joseph that the solution to his problem in terms of living, is to live together.

The clip then showcases the other characters which include the actresses Meenaraj, Manju Pillai, and actor Jagdish. The role of Jagdish seems to be one of more serious capacity as he is seen standing outside a train station, yelling at the others.

Sandeep who is the comic master in the film gives a very clever nod to Thalapathy Vijay, talking about his slow-motion walking, something which the ‘Leo’ actor is known to do.

However, when Basil starts to walk like that he starts to ask him just why he is deliberately moving like that while brushing his teeth, as well as mocking his exercise.

Then, the family hits an unexpected snag and embark on a personal adventure where much of family dynamics come out, more so as everyone explores the ups and downs of their relationships.

With top-notch cinematography and amusing screenplay, ‘Falimy’ seems to have a more experimental style to filmmaking, particularly because the whole thing just seems very self-aware, making fun of traditional tropes with references to them.

The movie is written and directed by Nithish Sahadev and boasts a stellar cast which consists of Basil Joseph, Sandeep Pradeep, Jagdish, Meenaraj, and Manju Pillai in key roles. ‘Falimy’ will hit theatres on November 10, 2023.

