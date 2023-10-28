Bassick's performance got 'Gaaon ki khushboo' on 'MTV Hustle 03 Represent': Ikka

Mumbai, Oct 28 After a strong start, the new season of ‘MTV Hustle 03 Represent’, sees rappers Badshah join the stage with MC Square from EPR Rebels who was the winner of previous season. Letting lose their talent, the two rappers went all gangsta mode and unleashed rapid fire delivery.

Firing off with the track 'Ram Ram’, MC Square further impressed Badshah with the song ‘Laado’ Applauding MC Square’s journey, Badshah told him: “Yahi umeed hai har ek hustler se ki yeh jo banger ki parampara hai woh chalti rahe! It feels great whenever we meet. When we meet, I feel very happy. From where you came, you have made your village proud , this stage, and the entire ‘MTV Hustle’. This is what we expect out of every hustler, to keep the traditions of these bangers”.

Stepping onto the stage was contestant Bassick from Bundelkhand, and he was representing the regional language and its touch. His performance, infused with folk music added another dimension to the performance altogether.

After finding out that this was his first performance, the squad bosses appreciated him even more with Ikka saying: ““Bhai ki performance se Gaaon wali feel aai, Gaaon ki khushboo aayi, apnapan sa laga.” (Brother, your performance echoes the rustic feel of villages, it brings that earthly ground smell, and that feeling of kinship) Badshah added: “You blew up the stage!”

Moving further, MC Square congratulated everyone and wished good luck to the other contestants. After this engaging start, the first contestant for this week is 100RBH from Amravati, Maharashtra. In his introductory video, the contestant spoke of how through hip hop he wanted to raise a voice against corruption and injustice in the country.

His performance earned him a standing ovation from everyone as he overpowered a very strong rhythm and delivered a power-packed performance. Ikka, almost falling short of words, said: “Mujhe shout out dena hain iske ex-crew ko, Swadesi. Jo bhi aapke intro video main dikhaya hain, woh poora essence inke crew ka hain which is about manushyata, nature and how capitalism and corruption in the world makes everything about ego. So, I feel Swadesi ke saath rehkar aapne itna seekha hain kyunki chup chap sunke lene waale log hip hop artistes nahi hote (Amazing performance brother, with Dee MC adding: “I have to give shout out this guy’s ex-crew Swadesi. Whatever that was shown in your introductory video that was the essence of the entire crew as it is about humanity. It is about nature and how capitalism and corruption makes everything in the world about ego)".

“So, I feel that staying with Swadesi you have learned so much because those who just stay silent and listen can never be hip-hoppers.”

This electrifying performance ended up sending Badshah into an emotional state where he said: “Tumhein pata hain mujhe tumhein dekhke Sidhu Moose Wala ki yaad aagai. Bilkul vaise hi mitti se juda hua hain, raw hain ekdum.”(You know what, looking at you I am reminded of Sidhu Moose Wala. You are just like him in your delivery, coming out of the same ground your performance was very raw).

The next performer was Vish from Sikkim, who ended up surprising everyone with his flawless Punjabi performance, despite his speech disability. Shocked and impressed, Badshah said: “Yeh Sikkim se aake bhai paratha khila raha hain!” (Coming from Sikkim it is as if this guy is feeding us parathas)."

EPR added: “I always say that Hip-hop empowers people because it has empowered me. Yeh aap jo kar rahe ho na, many people will be inspired by you (What you are doing here, many people will be inspired by you)."

Badshah further added: “Aapko pata hain Karma, woh bhi stammer karte hain and he is one of the best rappers. But you have your own personality and I love that. (Do you know Karma, even he stammers and he is one of the best rappers. But you have your own personality and I love that)."

‘MTV Hustle 03 Represent’ airs Saturday and Sunday on MTV and JioCinema.

