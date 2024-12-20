Batting for Global South, India dispatches 1000 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Lesotho

New Delhi, Dec 20 India on Friday dispatched a consignment of 1000 metric tonnes of rice as part of its humanitarian assistance to Lesotho that will help in addressing food security and nutritional requirements of the people of the landlocked African country.

The consignment departed from Nhava Sheva Port, informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India has dispatched similar consignments in the past as a gesture of goodwill and friendship between the two countries and to mitigate the devastating effect of food shortages caused by famine and other acts of nature in the in sub-Saharan African nation.

Guided by South-South cooperation, India and Lesotho have been working on development partnership, trade and economic relations, energy, agriculture, health, art and culture and consular matters.

India, which has always stood by Africa in times of trouble, had also provided 150 tonnes of medical aid to 32 countries in Africa during the Covid-19 pandemic under its noble 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative.

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also provided relief material to African countries hit by natural disasters whether it is Zambia, Malawi, Kenya or Mozambique.

Earlier this year, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar had stated that the deep-rooted India-Africa relations that go back in history, have been redefined by PM Modi's 10 guiding principles.

These include India's commitment to liberate Africa’s potential by building local capacity and creating local opportunities; keeping Indian markets open; sharing India's experience with the digital revolution to support Africa’s development; improving delivery of public services; extending education and spreading digital literacy in Africa; improving Africa's agriculture; addressing the challenges of climate change; and working with African nations to keep the oceans open and free for the benefit of all nations among others.

"During our G20 Presidency, India took the decision to keep the Global South at the centre of global discourse. We put emphasis on the aspirations of Africa, not just the needs of Africa. The inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 during our Presidency in 2023 is a matter of great pride for us. We also completely stand behind the African Union's 'Ezulwini Consensus' and the 'Sirte Declaration'. We have reiterated our commitment to the global south in the Voice of Global South Summits," EAM Jaishankar said on June 25 on the occasion of Africa Day celebrations.

Asserting that India and Africa must engage and must work together very closely, Jaishankar had assured that Africa will always be at the top of India's priorities in the true spirit of being a 'Vishwa Bandhu'.

"Let me conclude, friends, by recalling the words of Prime Minister Modi in 2018 and he said - "India’s priority is not just Africa; India's priority is Africans – every man, woman and child in Africa. Our partnership with Africa is beyond strategic concerns and economic benefits. It is based on the emotional bonds we share and the solidarity we feel," the EAM said during his address.

