B'desh: Awami League says Hindu man abducted, brutally assaulted in yet another incident of violence

Dhaka, Oct 22 In yet another disturbing act of violence against minorities in Bangladesh, a Hindu man, Kinkor Das, was abducted and disappeared by a group of armed men from the Mauli area in Narail district, the Awami League said on Wednesday.

According to the party, a day after his abduction, Das was found with signs of brutal torture, having been savagely beaten, while his motorcycle, gold chain and ring were looted.

Sharing the information on X, the Awami League wrote, "The story of Kinkor Das is a chilling testament to the terror facing the Hindu community in Bangladesh. He was abducted, tortured, and robbed. His case is not an isolated incident -- it is the horrifying reflection of a state that silently permits the systematic persecution of minorities."

Slamming the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, the party said, "Under the illegitimate Jamaat-backed Yunus regime, temple desecrations, idol demolitions, and targeted violence have become routine. Justice is a forgotten word."

Questioning the interim government, the Awami League asked, "What kind of government is this, where being a minority is treated as a crime?"

Bangladesh has witnessed escalating violence against minorities, including Hindus under the Yunus-led interim government, sparking outrage among people and several human rights organisations across the globe.

Last month, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stated that the wave of multidimensional violence unleashed upon the Hindu community by the Yunus-led interim government since August 2024 has shocked the entire world.

"Deeply worried" by the attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh, Hasina said that the current period in the country is a horrific time of persecution of religious minorities across the nation.

Additionally, the Hasina-led Awami League party also condemned the attacks on temples and vandalism of idols during the Durga Puja preparations.

"Since this illegitimate group seized state power, killings have been carried out against Hindus and other minority communities," the party said, criticising the Yunus regime.

Expressing grave concern, the Awami League also alleged that the Yunus regime has rendered Bangladesh unsafe for people of all faiths and beliefs.

