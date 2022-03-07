B'desh commemorates Bangabandhu's landmark March 7 speech

Dhaka, March 7 Bangladesh on Monday commemorated the landmark speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which has been touted as an indirect declaration of the country's independence in 1971.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the elder daughter of the Bangabandhu, placed wreaths at his portrait on the premises of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi.

On March 7, 1971, Bangabandhu in his historic speech at a mammoth rally in Dhaka's Race Course Maidan, now known as Suhrawardy Udyan, directed the freedom-loving people to wage a decisive struggle against the Pakistani occupation forces.

In the 19-minute speech, Bangabandhu said: "Ebarer sangram amader muktir sangram, ebarer sangram swadhinatar sangram (The struggle this time is for our emancipation, the struggle this time is for our independence).

"We spilled our blood... We are ready to shed more blood, the people of the country shall be free."

Amidst thunderous applause, he also made a fervent appeal to people from all walks of life to make preparations for an armed struggle against the tyranny, exploitation, subjugation, and deprivation by the Pakistani military junta with whatever they possessed and to transform every house into a fortress.

The vigorous speech inspired people of all walks of life to prepare for the war, which eventually began after the Pakistani regime on March 25 launched attacks.

Bangabandhu's March 7 speech has been selected as one of the most rousing and inspirational wartime speeches in the last 2,500 years.

On October 30, 2017, the Unesco included in the Memory of the World International Register, a list of the world's important documentary heritage maintained by the Organisation.

This year, the observance of the day will be more significant as the nation is going to celebrate the golden jubilee of the country's independence on March 26, while 'Mujib Year', the year-long celebration of Bangabandhu's birth centenary, is ongoing, reports BSS.

To mark the day, different socio-cultural and political organisations, student and professional bodies have drawn up elaborate programmes, including laying wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu and holding discussions, while maintaining strict Covid protocols.

The government has made it mandatory to hoist the national flag at all public and private buildings in the country and its diplomatic missions abroad on March 7 from this year onwards.

Meanwhile, the ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) will hoist national and party flags atop Bangabandhu Bhaban and party offices, place wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait on the premises of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi.

A discussion will be arranged at the central office of Awami League on Bangabandhu Avenue, which will be chaired by the Prime Minister.

Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television as well as private television channels and radio stations will broadcast and telecast special programmes, while national dailies will bring out special supplements marking the auspicious occasion.

