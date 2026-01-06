B’desh: NCP leader submits conflicting income figures, BNP candidate’s earnings double in seven years

Dhaka, Jan 6 As Bangladesh heads towards its 13th Parliamentary elections in February, National Citizen Party (NCP) candidate Sarjis Alam has come under scrutiny after submitting inconsistent income figures to the country’s Election Commission, local media reported.

In his election affidavit, the 27-year-old NCP leader disclosed an annual business income of Bangladeshi taka (Tk) 9 lakh, whereas his tax return for 2025–26 indicates Tk 28.05 lakh – over three times higher—with both figures listed separately in the affidavit.

Sarjis, who is contesting from Panchagarh-1 constituency and describes himself as a businessman, has shown conflicting figures in his affidavit between the assets declared and the net wealth stated in his tax return. While the tax return shows total assets worth Tk 33.73 lakh, the breakdown listed in the affidavit accounts for a significantly lesser number, Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Daily Star reported.

As per the affidavit, Sarjis’ liquid assets stand at Tk 5.61 lakh, comprising Tk 3.11 lakh in cash, Tk 1 lakh held in banks with no institutions or accounts specified, and Tk 1.5 lakh in electronic goods and furniture.

He also declared ownership of 16.5 decimals of agricultural land, marked as "gifted", with an acquisition value of Tk 7,500 and market valuation of Tk 5 lakh. The affidavit further notes that he faces one criminal case registered against him in the Gazipur district.

Meanwhile, the annual income of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury has risen to Tk 1.6 crore --more than doubled since 2018--despite incurring a Tk 78 lakh loss in the share market during the previous fiscal year, according to local media reports.

Khosru’s election affidavit reveals that his current holding in shares and bonds amounts to Tk 5.27 crore, while his wife, Tahera Alam, owns a similar investment valued at Tk 98 lakh. In 2018, his holding in shares was valued at Tk 1.97 crore -- less than half the present figure.

Contesting from the Chattogram-11 (Bandar-Patenga) constituency, as a businessman, Khosru’s wife, also a businessperson, has reported an income rise from Tk 9.1 lakh in 2018 to Tk 37.8 lakh, along with Tk 7.02 lakh received as signing money from Bangladesh’s real estate group Concord.

According to the affidavit, Khosru previously faced 35 criminal cases, but legal proceedings have eased significantly, with 34 cases either acquitted, exempted, or withdrawn, leaving one case pending at the Special Sessions Judge Court in Dhaka.

Bangladesh elections scheduled for February 12 are unfolding amid escalating political tensions, with rifts widening across party lines.

