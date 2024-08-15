B'desh Religious Affairs Advisor says interim govt wants to grow relations with India

Dhaka, Aug 15 Bangladesh's Religious Affairs Advisor A.F.M. Khalid Hossain said on Thursday that the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government wants to grow relations with India.

Interacting exclusively with IANS, Hossain acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerns about the ongoing violence in Bangladesh and said: "India is our neighbour and we want to maintain peace and tranquility in our country with the goodwill of India."

The Religious Affairs Advisor also termed India the South Asian country's "best neighbour", which helped "us immensely during our liberation war".

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

Highlighting the plight of the minority communities, particularly Hindus, in the violence-stricken country, Prime Minister Modi said: "Whatever is happening in our neighbouring country (Bangladesh) is very concerning for us. I hope that conditions normalise there."

"All 140 crore Indians are worried about the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. India always wishes for its neighbouring nations to walk on the path of peace and progress. We are committed to maintaining peace," the Prime Minister said in his speech from the iconic Red Fort.

Prime Minister Modi also reiterated India's support for Bangladesh's stability and development.

Earlier as well, after the swearing-in of the interim government in Bangladesh, PM Modi had extended his best wishes to its Chief Advisor, Nobel laureate and microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus (84), while expressing hope that the new regime would restore peace and ensure the protection of Hindus and other minorities.

"My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development," the Prime Minister had posted on X.

