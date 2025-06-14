B'desh says attacks on Tagore's property an "altercation between two visitors and caretaker"

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 14 : The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh stated that the attacks on Rabindra Kachari Bari were a result of altercation between two visitors and the caretaker of the property.

The statement added that two arrests have been made pertaining to the incident.

"Attention of the Government of Bangladesh has been drawn to a reported incident in the government-owned property related to the revered Bengali Nobel laureate, poet Rabindranath Tagore, in the district of Sirajganj in Bangladesh. The incident centered around an altercation between two visitors and the Caretaker of the property a few days back which is managed by the Department of Archaeology of the Government," as per the statement.

"Following the incident, a criminal case had already been filed with the local Police on 10th June. Two persons had also been arrested in this connection. A local inquiry board has also been formed by the District administration. Appropriate legal actions are being taken by the local administration," the statement read.

The statement further said that in Bangladesh, there is no scope for any divisive attempt to fuel controversy on the attacks' incident.

"The people and the Government of Bangladesh hold Poet Rabindranath Tagore in the highest of esteem and his contribution to our language, literature and culture is deeply revered. The Government and the people of Bangladesh would continue to cherish his contributions and would like to reiterate that in the Bangladesh national and cultural space there is no scope for any divisive and motivated attempt to foment controversy on the subject," as per the statement.

Two investigation committees were formed to investigate the incident, the Bangladesh Cultural Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"On June 8, a fight and assault occurred between an employee on duty at Shahjadpur Rabindra Kacharibari and a visitor due to a misunderstanding and argument over a parking ticket", it said.

"Rabindra Kachari Bari, Shahjadpur, Sirajgonj is a protected monument by the Bangladesh government. Every year, thousands of visitors from home and abroad come to visit the place associated with the poet's memory", the statement said.

