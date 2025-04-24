"Beautiful historic site, grateful for warm welcome": US Vice President JD Vance on visiting Taj Mahal

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 24 : US Vice President JD Vance, along with his wife Usha Vance and their three children - Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel- visited the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Wednesday. He called the Taj Mahal a "beautiful historic site" and expressed gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to him.

While sharing pictures from his visit to the Taj Mahal on the social media platform X, JD Vance stated, "Today I visited the Taj Mahal with Usha and the kids. It's a beautiful historic site, and I'm grateful for the warm welcome we received there."

— Vice President JD Vance (@VP) April 23, 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received them at the airport. In honour of the high-profile visit, Agra was festooned with elaborate decorations stretching from the airport to the historic monument.

Vibrant rangolis, intricate sand art, and striking floral designs adorned key junctions, while the roads were flanked by the flags of both nations. Large hoardings and welcome banners added to the visual celebration, symbolising the deepening ties between India and the United States and showcasing Agra's spirit of hospitality.

Security arrangements for the visit were extensive. The 12-kilometre route from the airport to the Taj Mahal via Shilpgram was placed under a heavy security blanket. US security personnel had arrived in Agra three days in advance to coordinate measures with local authorities. During the Vice President's movement, the entire route was designated a zero-traffic zone, ensuring smooth and secure transit.

The Vance family's visit to the Taj Mahal showcased a blend of cultural appreciation and diplomacy. The 17th-century monument was part of a wider itinerary that included notable cultural and symbolic engagements across the country.

On Tuesday, Vance defended US President Donald Trump's approach to global trade while speaking in Jaipur. He stressed the administration's goal to rebalance trade and lay the groundwork for a more equitable future. In his speech at the event, he emphasised the potential for deeper cooperation between the two nations, particularly in defence and technology.

Highlighting recent developments, Vance announced that the two nations had formally finalised the terms of reference for a future trade agreement. This move, he stated, lays a clear roadmap toward achieving the shared goal of more than doubling bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by the end of the decade.

"When President Trump and Prime Minister Modi announced in February that our countries aim to more than double our bilateral trade... I know that both of them meant it," he affirmed.

He further outlined the proposed agreement's pillars: job creation, supply chain resilience, and economic prosperity for both countries. "Both of our governments are hard at work on a trade agreement built on shared priorities," Vance said, noting good progress in discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Touching upon regional security, Vance applauded India's upcoming role as host of the QUAD summit this fall, calling it "fitting" and a sign of aligned interests in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. He also pointed out the unmatched frequency of joint military exercises between the two nations.

On Monday, PM Modi met US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

The two leaders welcomed the progress in the negotiations for a US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and formally announced the finalisation of the Terms of Reference for the negotiations.

In addition to his diplomatic engagements, Vance and his family visited Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Delhi, Jaipur's Amber Fort, and the Central Cottage Industries Emporium, showcasing a blend of official and personal appreciation for India.

