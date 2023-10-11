BEEAH launches 'Future Leadership Programme'

Sharjah [UAE], October 11 (ANI/WAM): BEEAH Education, the pioneering environmental education and awarding organisation dedicated to fostering sustainability, has announced the launch of the BEEAH Future Leadership Programme.

This nine-month comprehensive training journey delves into the core pillars of the organisation, which includes studying the latest trends in technology and AI, and is also a critical part of the broader Beeah Executive School offerings. It is specifically designed to cultivate transformative leadership and identify future potential leaders within the organisation.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH Group, stated, "In a rapidly changing global environment where innovation and sustainability are paramount, it is our responsibility to ensure that our leaders are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to guide our organisation into the future. This programme is more than just an investment in our employees; it's an investment in BEEAH's legacy and our promise to remain at the forefront of the industry. By integrating cutting-edge technology and AI insights into our curriculum, we're ensuring that our next generation of leaders is not just prepared for tomorrow but is shaping it."

The BEEAH Future Leadership Programme features a series of interactive workshops, training sessions, and a capstone project, all facilitated by experienced trainers. In partnership with the world-renowned training provider, Emeritus, the programme's curriculum is linked with prestigious universities such as MIT Management Executive Education, Columbia Business School, Tuck Executive Education, ensuring access to globally recognised educational resources.

The programme aims to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration, as well as a culture of learning across BEEAH. It will allow participants to engage with high-potential colleagues from diverse business units, nurturing a shared learning environment.

Hind Al Huwaidi, Chief Education Officer at BEEAH Group, commented, "In collaboration with Emeritus, we are empowering our employees with world-class education, preparing them to lead in a rapidly evolving global landscape. This programme symbolises our investment in people, who are our greatest assets, and our confidence in their ability to drive our vision forward."

The inaugural batch, consisting of 20 employees, promises personalised attention and optimal learning outcomes, while the annual enrolment ensures that the programme's benefits resonate throughout the organisation.

Adey Zaghab, Senior Director - Middle East, Turkiye and Africa at Emeritus, expressed, "The programme will leverage a spectrum of accomplished Educators and Thought Leaders and expose the participants to various learning modalities."

This leadership programme's launch is a milestone for BEEAH, reinforcing its position as an industry leader dedicated to people-centric growth, innovation, and environmental stewardship. (ANI/WAM)

