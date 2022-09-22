Beer spill blocks Florida highway

Miami, Sep 22 A highway in the US state of Florida was blocked with thousands of beer cans that spilled on to the road after a pile-up involving five semi-trailers trucks, the media reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, two semi-trailers crashed on the busy highway and pulled over, the BBC reported citing the Tampa Bay Times newspaper as saying.

After a short while, two more semi-trailers and a pick-up truck stopped to help.

But the fifth semi-trailer, which was carrying the beer cans, failed to stop in time and crashed into the parked vehicles, the newspaper said.

Besides the beer cans, concrete being transported by one of the trailers also spilled all over the road.

All lanes were closed following the accident. The highway opened to normal traffic few hours later.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor