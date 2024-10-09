"Before him (Modi) they were replacing them (Indian PMs) every year...very unstable..." Donald Trump's high praise for PM Modi

Washington DC [US], October 9 : Before Narendra Modi assumed office of India's Prime Minister in 2014, there was instability due to frequent changes in the leadership, former US President Donald Trump has said in an podcast called 'Flagrant' with comedians Andrew Schultz and Akash Singh.

The former US President lavished high praise on PM Modi and described him the nicest human being who can be tough when required.

"Before him they were replacing him every year, it was very unstable. He came along, he's great, he's a friend of mine. On the outside he looks like he's your father he's the nicest...," said Trump, who is seeking re-election as US President.

Trump also talked about the success of 'Howdy Modi' in Houston, Texas, in 2019 when he was the US President.

"They filled up the stadium, it was beautiful like 80,000 people it was going crazy and we're walking around today....we were walking in the middle, waving to everybody," he said.

Trump also spoke about how PM Modi told him that India can deal with Islamabad after being offered US support.

""He is nicest human being but we had couple of occasions where somebody was threatening India. I said let me help, I am very good with those people (Trump imitating PM Modi) 'I will do it, I will do , I will do anything necessary. We have defeated them for 100s of years...," Trump said without naming Pakistan.

Trump also said he has very good relationship with PM Modi.

Trump spoke about his relationship with PM Modi around the 37-minute mark of 88 minute long interview.

'Howdy Modi' was an Indian diaspora event in Houston, Texas in 2019. The event at NRG Stadium saw a huge crowd and showcased the relationship between the two countries. PM Modi and Trump addressed the gathering.

Trump has praised PM Modi earlier too and has described him a "fantastic man".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor