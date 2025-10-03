Beijing arms for war: DF-17 hypersonic missiles raise direct threat to Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], October 3 : China's move to deploy Dongfeng-17 (DF-17) hypersonic ballistic missiles at a People's Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) base close to Taiwan has raised alarm among defence analysts, who believe the weapon could endanger both US forces in the Western Pacific and Taiwan itself, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

According to Focus Taiwan, the deployment plan was highlighted by The New York Times in an article titled "The Missiles Threatening Taiwan," which referenced the 2024 US Department of Defence report on China's military power.

That report noted Beijing now possesses around 3,500 missiles, a 50 per cent increase from four years earlier. The PLARF's Brigade 616 base in Jiangxi Province, about 579 kilometres from Taiwan, has been rapidly expanded since 2020 and is now being readied for the DF-17.

Satellite imagery cited by the newspaper showed that farmland was cleared to build the site, with several new structures completed by 2021, including what may be shelters for mobile launchers.

The DF-17, which has an estimated range of 1,500-2,500 kilometres, was initially viewed as a system meant to target US air bases like Kadena in Okinawa or naval forces approaching Taiwan.

Eric Heginbotham, a principal research scientist at MIT's Security Studies Program, stated that using such long-range missiles directly against Taiwan would not be an optimal use of resources.

He warned that Beijing might resort to them if US forces did not intervene or if China ran short of other missile types, as highlighted by Focus Taiwan.

Kao Chih-jung, a researcher at Taiwan's Institute for National Defence and Security Research, shared similar views. He noted that while China already fields about 1,000 short-range missiles aimed at Taiwan, the DF-17 could be deployed if those weapons fail.

Given its manoeuvrability and ability to evade interception, the missile would add significant pressure on Taiwan's defences.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has vowed to closely monitor PLARF activities and strengthen its early-warning and multi-layered air-defence capabilities. Experts argue that Taiwan must also boost its own missile arsenal and prepare deep counterstrikes to effectively deter China's growing military threats, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

