Beijing lifts red alert for flooding as water level recedes

Beijing, Aug 2 Beijing lifted the red alert for flood on Wednesday as the water flow in major rivers has gone below the warning mark.

The red alert, in force since 11 a.m. on Monday, was lifted at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning, according to the Beijing hydrological station.

The Chinese capital city has experienced spells of torrential rains brought by typhoon Doksuri since the start of the weekend, which had caused 11 fatalities as of Tuesday morning, reports Xinhua news agency.

Hydrological authorities in Beijing have warned of risks and asked the public to stay away from water bodies during the receding period as prolonged immersion has made the levees vulnerable.

