Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko was admitted to a hospital in Moscow and is currently in critical condition following a meeting with Russian Premier Vladimir Putin, as reported by the Daily Express. Although these reports are unconfirmed, Valery Tsepkalo, an opponent of Lukashenko and former ambassador to the United States, stated on Twitter that the 68-year-old president was urgently transported to Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital after his closed-door meeting with Putin. Tsepkalo further mentioned that Lukashenko remains under medical care and leading specialists have been mobilized to assess his critical condition.

Blood purification procedures have been conducted, and Lukashenko's condition has been deemed non-transportable, wrote Tsepkalo."The orchestrated efforts to save the Belarusian dictator aimed to dispel speculations regarding Kremlin's alleged involvement in his poisoning,” he added.The Belarusian government has remained tight-lipped amid speculation about the president's health and has yet to release a statement on the nature of his illness. This has further stoked conspiracy theories that Lukashenko could have been poisoned by Russian secret services.