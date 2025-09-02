Belgium to recognise Palestinian state at UN General Assembly session

Brussels, Sep 2 Belgium Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot on Tuesday announced that the country will recognise the Palestinian state at the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA.

In a statement shared on X, Maxime Prevot stated, "Palestine will be recognized by Belgium during the UN session! And firm sanctions are being imposed on the Israeli government. Any antisemitism or glorification of terrorism by Hamas supporters will also be more strongly condemned."

According to Prevot, Belgium had to take "strong decisions" to increase pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas terrorists.

"This is not about sanctioning the Israeli people but about ensuring that their government respects international and humanitarian law and taking action to try to change the situation on the ground," he added.

He announced that 12 firm sanctions will be imposed on Israel at the national level, including a ban on importing products from the settlements, a review of public procurement policies with Israeli companies, restrictions on consular assistance to Belgians living in illegal settlements under international law, potential judicial prosecutions, bans on overflights and transit, the designation of two extremist Israeli ministers, several violent settlers, and Hamas leaders as "persona non grata" in our country.

Prevot did not reveal the names of two Israeli ministers. He announced that Belgium will offer support for measures at the European level to suspend cooperation with Israel, requiring a qualified majority, including the suspension of the EU association agreement, the suspension of research programmes, technical cooperation, etc.

He stated that Belgium will join the nations that signed the New York Declaration, paving the way for a two-state solution and recognising both states. Prevot announced Belgium's commitment to the reconstruction of Palestine. He further stated, "An equally firm commitment to calling for European measures targeting Hamas and supporting new Belgian initiatives to combat antisemitism, further mobilizing all our security services and involving representatives of Jewish communities."

Belgium's decision comes after Australia, France, Canada and the UK announced that they will recognise the Palestinian state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor