Bengaluru: Israel's mission observes country's 76th Independence Day

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 14 : The Israeli Consulate General of Bengaluru on Monday observed the 76th Independence Day of Israel and highlighted the Hamas terrorist attack launched on October 7 towards Israel.

The Independence Day celebrations were attended by the Infosys founder, N R Narayanamurthy, Karnataka leader of opposition in Legislative assembly, R Ashok, Israel Consul General to India, Tammy Ben-Haim, and many others.

During the gathering, attendees extended their thoughts and prayers to the hostages unjustly held by Hamas, yearning to be reunited with their loved ones.

They also underscored the plight and challenges people continue to face in the war-torn region, emphasizing the urgency of efforts to advocate for hostage release and work towards a peaceful resolution.

Additionally, Israel's Consul General to India, Tammy Ben Haim also spoke of the terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel and expressed her solidarity with the affected people.

"Thank you for celebrating with us Israel's 76th Independence Day amidst the backdrop of our ongoing struggle against terrorism. We remember the devastating attack on October 7th, where 1200 lives were brutally taken, and 252 innocents were kidnapped, 132 of whom remain in captivity. In this blend of grief and pride, loss and hope, we stand resilient," she said at the event.

"Our solidarity knows no bounds, transcending religion, politics, and social differences" Together, let us pray for peace and an end to the suffering," she added.

Meanwhile, in Israel, the ceremony to mark the transition from Memorial Day to Independence Day begins at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, with a muted tone, after the October 7 massacre and the ongoing war in Gaza, The Times of Israel reported.

The ceremony was filmed in advance without a live audience.

The traditional torch-lighting by notable individuals, which usually takes place at the ceremony on Mount Herzl, is instead being held inside Gaza border communities attacked on October 7, as well as on Israel Defense Forces bases that were targeted in the Hamas attack and suffered heavy losses.

This is being done to reflect "the overall public atmosphere of bereavement, loss and deep pain of the people of Israel," according to an official statement.

In Tel Aviv, said Mayor Ron Huldai, there will be no fireworks and fewer events, most of them focused within neighbourhoods, instead of large central gatherings, The Times of Israel reported.

Muted celebrations are also expected in numerous other towns.

Jerusalem will not have any fireworks this year, said a municipality spokesperson, although the city's Cinematheque theatre announced it will continue its cinematic tradition of singalongs and an Israeli cinema quiz on Tuesday afternoon, an event co-sponsored by the municipality.

Moreover, as Israel started its operation in Rafah despite concerns, it has ordered several more neighbourhoods in eastern Rafah to immediately evacuate as the military steps up its operations in the southern Gazan city. Rafah, the southern Gazan city is believed to be the last holdout for Hamas but it shelters more than 1 million displaced Palestinians.

Some 1,139 people were killed on October 7 when Hamas and allied fighters attacked southern Israel, and 250 captives were also taken to the Gaza Strip. Israeli officials say 128 of them are still being held in the Palestinian territory, including 36 who are dead, according to Al Jazeera.

Israel's seven-month military campaign in Gaza has so far killed at least 34,971 people and wounded 78,641 others.

