Benjamin Netanyahu to defend Gaza war in address to US Congress on July 24

Washington, June 7 (IANS/DPA) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address lawmakers from both chambers of the US Congress in a rare joint meeting on July 24.

Netanyahu's speech, which will defend his war in Gaza, is controversial in Washington, as President Joe Biden struggles to seal a lasting ceasefire deal in Gaza and his Democratic party grows more divided over the conflict.

Even before the date of the speech was announced, several left-wing Democrats had vowed to boycott it over Netanyahu's handling of his war with Hamas.

The invitation to Netanyahu was issued last week from the leaders of both parties in the US Congress, including Democrat Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader who has been highly critical of Netanyahu.

Schumer, who is the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in the US government, recently called for new elections to be held in Israel.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, a Republican, announced the July 24 date late Thursday.

"We look forward to hearing the Israeli government's vision for defending democracy, combatting terror, and establishing a just and lasting peace in the region," Johnson wrote on social media.

