Benjamin Netanyahu visits IDF Intelligence Branch

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 28 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the IDF Intelligence Branch Document and Technical Input Collection Unit at the Glilot base on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister was briefed by Chief Intelligence Officer Brig Gen Avi Keinan and the commander of the Collection Unit on the research into documents and technical inputs that IDF units have seized from the Hamas terrorist organisation. The seized information was processed and distributed to the entire intelligence community.

Netanyahu said that the intelligence is showing Israel something "amazing," specifically that the civilians in Gaza above are protecting all of the terrorists below.

"They [Hamas] built an underground city to protect themselves and are sacrificing the civilians above," he said. "This is exactly the opposite of that the Israel Defense Forces are doing. The IDF is an army in which the soldiers protect the civilians; here, it is the civilians that are protecting the terrorists. We will most certainly reveal this to the world because it must be understood who we are facing."

"We are committed to completing these missions," added Netanyahu. "Freeing all of the hostages, eliminating this terrorist organisation above and below ground and - of course - that Gaza must not return to being what it was, that it will no longer constitute a threat to the State of Israel." (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor